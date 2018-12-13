Several non-credible bomb threats received throughout KC metro Thursday, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say they’ve received multiple reports of bomb threats throughout the metro Thursday, including one at the Kansas City Star building.

None of the threats have been credible, KC police said. The Star building was evacuated, but employees were given the all clear and are now back in the building. Police have not yet released information about where the other threats were received.

But the Kansas City metro isn’t the only area that’s gotten bomb threats. It’s been happening across the country. Threats have occurred in Wichita, St. Louis, Chicago, New Orleans and many other metropolitan areas.

Authorities believe it’s a nationwide hoax.

The FBI released the following statement about the threats:

“We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”

The exact nature and source of the threats are not known at this time.