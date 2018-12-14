Kansas City man charged in deadly shooting at home near 46th and Chelsea

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man faces eight felony counts, including second-degree murder, after a deadly Monday night shooting near 46th and Chelsea.

In addition to the murder charge, Junius Morrow, 30, is charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of domestic assault, one count of felony kidnapping and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Monday night, officers responded to a shooting call near 46th and Chelsea and found the victim, Anthony Page, dead inside of a house. Several witnesses said they were inside the home when the shooting happened.

Witnesses told investigators that someone knocked on the door and when the victim opened it, the suspect began firing. A witness in a nearby home told investigators that a heavy-set black man wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans fired several rounds into the victim’s residence before fleeing the area in a dark colored Chevy Avalanche.

The victim’s family members told police that he had been in a fight with a man named “Fat Boy.” “Fat Boy” had allegedly stolen the victim’s car and one of his firearms that was in the car. The victim filed a police report about the incident. Junius Morrow was identified as “Fat Boy.”

On Tuesday, detectives learned Morrow was the suspect in a domestic assault and kidnapping involving his girlfriend and her daughter. According to court documents, Morrow assaulted his girlfriend and her daughter and threatened them with handgun similar to the one used in the homicide. He then allegedly forced a neighbor to drive him away from the scene at gunpoint.

On Wednesday, officers responded to Morrow’s mother’s house where they recovered a handgun and a cell phone. Family members told detectives that Morrow had been at the home Monday and threatened to “pistol whip” his brother.

Firearm technicians from the Kansas City Regional Crime Lab matched casings from the murder scene to the weapon taken from Morrow when he was arrested.

Morrow is being held in the Jackson County Jail on $250,000 cash-only bond.