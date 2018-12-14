Kansas City police identify victims in three different homicides

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To date there have been 126 homicides in Kansas City, and on Friday police identified three of the most recent victims.

Police say early on Thursday morning officers went to the 2900 block of Bales where they found a man dead in a Nissan Maxima, witnesses told investigators the car had been there for several hours. The victim is 22-year-old Lemonte C. Douglas of Kansas City. Police haven’t given any suspect information.

Late on Tuesday night, officers went to 80th Terrace and James A. Reed for a shooting and found a victim dead in a vehicle, he’s been identified as 26-year-old Dylan Hill of Lee’s Summit. There’s no suspect description in this case either.

On Monday police went to the 4600 block of Chelsea where they found a shooting victim dead inside a home. He’s been identified as 42-year-old Anthony Page Jr. Witnesses said that Page and the suspect were arguing before the shooting and that person fled afterwards. No further description has been given, and police are still looking for the suspect.

If you have information that will lead to an arrest in any of these three killings, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.