KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are searching for a missing girl who hasn’t been seen for nearly a week.

Reanna Deana Brown was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 7, wearing a red shirt, blue shorts and black shoes. Police did not have a physical description or details about where she was last seen. They said she is in her mid-teens but did not have a specific age at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCK police at 913-573-6053.