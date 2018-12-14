KDOT crews apply road brine on sunny day to prep for upcoming frost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- On a bright, sunny, blue skies kind of day, you might be surprised to see snow plows out on the highways. But the Kansas Department of Transportation was running some its trucks Friday, putting brine on bridges and overpasses.

"It could be 50 degrees during the day, but if it dips down in the upper 20s, you get that frost. The brine mix will prevent that," KDOT senior equipment operator Steve Borjas said.

It's routine procedure for these crews, especially when it's nice out. Because as long as there's no rain, the brine will stay good on the roads for up to 10 days, protecting against any frost threat.

"Who wants to get in a wreck? And if something bad happens, we've got to come out, make a special trip, close lanes and that's an even bigger headache. So if we can prevent that from happening, the more the better," Borjas said.

And no matter the weather, crews always need your cooperation to get the job done.

"They don't realize we're trying to help them get from point A to point B. Sometimes they get a little impatient. When you see us out, there give us some room. We'll be out of your way just as quick as possible," Borjas said.

This time of year, KDOT crews like to do brine treatments on bridges and overpasses at least once a week to help keep drivers safe.