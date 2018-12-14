FOX4 Forecast: Gusty start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds are in place this morning with pockets of mist/drizzle that might make you tap your wipers a couple times. Winds are making it feel significantly colder, with wind chills in the 20s! The sunshine will return for the afternoon with highs in the middle 40s. This weekend looks even warmer. Details in the update here!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page