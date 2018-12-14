× Police identify 14-year-old KCK boy killed in crash after hitting city dump truck, guardrail

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police have released the name of a teen who died Thursday in a serious crash.

It happened near S. 40th and Wyandotte streets around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said an SUV careened out of control, smashing into a city dump truck, then bouncing off a guardrail before stopping on its side in the middle of the street.

Four teens, two boys and two girls, were in the SUV. Two of the teens involved attend Wyandotte High School; the other two go to JC Harmon High School.

Police said one of the boys, later identified as 14-year-old Angelo Deperalta, was ejected from the SUV and sustained life-threatening injuries. He later died a local hospital.

The other three teens were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash, but said its likely the teens weren’t buckled up.

“You’ve got to slow down, got to slow down — slow down. We’re going to investigate this and see if there’s any more to the story, whether they were just driving fast or if something else was going on at the time,” said Officer Thomas Tomasic, with the KCK Police Department.

Students at Harmon High School described Angelo as a “cool and funny kid” who was well liked. Now they’re left to process the loss of a classmate and friend.

“It sucks. People die every day. But it’s a lot harder when it’s people that you know,” student Jesus Abarca said.

“I pray for him and pray for his parents and stuff because it’s hard to lose your kid,” Angelina Mendoza said.

There was no one inside the city dump truck when the teens crashed into it. City workers nearby heard the crash and called 911.

Previous coverage:

