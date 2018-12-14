× Police investigating reports of shot fired into air and shooting at 2 metro high schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after shots were fired near a KC high school and a shooting near a KCK high school Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the North KC School District said a student fired a gun into the air in the Winnetonka High parking lot Friday afternoon after dismissal.

No one was injured in the incident, and the district said school staff kept any remaining students from exiting the building to keep them safe inside.

Police said they don’t have any suspects identified at this point but are reviewing surveillance video and investigating.

Earlier Friday afternoon, someone was shot in the finger on Independence Avenue and ran to Northeast High School, looking for help. Details about what led up to that shooting were not immediately available.