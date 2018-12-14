Report: Chiefs corner Kendall Fuller breaks wrist, schedules surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh off of a crushing loss in the closing seconds where the Los Angeles Chargers exposed the Chiefs secondary, the news appears to be getting worse for that unit. The NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport reports that cornerback Kendall Fuller played with a fractured wrist and is having surgery on Friday.

Sources: #Chiefs CB Kendall Fuller played through a painful wrist injury, believed to be a fracture, in last night’s loss to the #Chargers. The plan is to have surgery this morning. A blow to their secondary. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2018

FOX4 is working to gather more information about Fuller’s injury and how long it may take him to recover. While Phillip Rivers was able to dissect the secondary for 313 yards and two touchdowns, Fuller had an interception in the end zone and an early pass break up in the end zone on Keenan Allen. Officials also called a crucial pass interference penalty on him with 13 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Chargers went on to score and convert a two-point conversion, winning the game 29-28. The teams are tied atop the AFC West, but the Chiefs can still win the division and get homefield throughout the playoffs with wins against the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders to close out the season.

The Chiefs traded Alex Smith for Fuller and a third round draft pick this past offseason. Pro Football Focus rates Fuller as the 20th best corner in the league this season.