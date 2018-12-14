Sandy Hook Elementary School evacuated over bomb threat on sixth anniversary of shooting

NEWTON, Conn. – Newtown Police say a bomb threat caused Sandy Hook Elementary School to be evacuated.

The children have been dismissed for the day.

Thursday, there were a rash of bomb threats throughout the country, but police say they aren’t related, and that the threat was specific to the school.

Police confirm that the children are safely off the property, and they are doing a sweep out of an abundance of caution. They do not believe it is a credible threat.

The bomb threat comes on the six year mark of the Sandy Hook tragedy.

Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated this morning while a threat is being investigated by our police dept. Please stand with our community as we attempt to survive another tragic anniversary. #EndGunViolence #SandyHookStrong pic.twitter.com/qNsXADnoPr — Newtown Action (@NewtownAction) December 14, 2018