Save some cash on gifts with Christmas drawing near on Friday’s ‘Free Shipping Day’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Retailers have one more trick up their sleeves, Friday is the 10th anniversary of "Free Shipping Day."

It's a national shopping holiday, just like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Your packages are guaranteed to arrive by December 24th! For many retailers, there is no minimum to ship for free.

Over 800 retailers are participating this year, including Target, Macy's, Best Buy and JCPenney to name a few. Michelle Bogowith also found specials today at Levi's, Macy's and Express, and there are many more.

Each retailer will have their own specials along with their own rules and policies.