Silver Alert issued for missing 88-year-old Leawood man with medical issues

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 88-year-old man from Leawood.

Police said Arnold Taylor was last seen leaving his home near 115th and Roe Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Friday. He was driving a white 2012 Honda CR-V with the Kansas license plate 651GWZ.

He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, khaki pants and a brown leather jacket. He is described as 5-foot-11, weighing 148 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Leawood police say Taylor has medical issues that could affect his ability to find his way home.

Anyone who sees the 88-year-old is asked to call Leawood police at 913-642-7700.