Wichita police looking for boy who walked away from middle school

WICHITA, Kan. — The Wichita Police Department is looking for an 11-year-old boy who walked away from a middle school on Thursday, and nearly 24 hours later he’s still missing.

Joan Ibarra was last seen in the area of Harry and Broadway at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Thursday. He walked away from Hamilton Middle School at 1407 S. Broadway about 15 minutes before he was last seen.

He was wearing black pants and a gray sweater. He’s Hispanic and approximately 4’8″ and 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you see him, or if you have information about him, please call 911 or the Wichita Police Department at (316) 268-4111.