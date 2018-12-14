× Woman indicted for stealing over $100,000 from her employer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A woman from North Kansas City is facing charges for embezzling $116,367 from her employer.

Tonya Topel, 41, has been charged in an 11-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Wednesday. Topel worked as SunSource Homes, Inc., from October 2016 until April 2018 as the office manager and accountant.

According to the indictment the stealing began a month after she was hired and she used a variety of methods to embezzle the funds.

Topel allegedly used company credit cards to make purchases of $47,665, including an airline ticket for her boyfriend. She also allegedly issued $40,955 in business checks to herself, claimed $19,713 in unauthorized or fraudulent expense reimbursements and allegedly created extra paychecks for herself totaling $5,283. Also in December of 2017 she cashed an unauthorized check from SunSource for $2,745.

The indictment alleges that Topel used the embezzled funds to travel, including a trip to the Bahamas, Arizona, Boston and Florida. Funds were also used for restaurants, pets, vehicles, overdraft fees and to pay her attorney.

She faces two counts of money laundering, related to the payments to her attorney made with the stolen funds, and nine counts of wire fraud. Topel also a forfeiture allegation, which require her to forfeit to the government any property attained from the proceeds of the crimes, including a judgement in the amount of $116, 367.