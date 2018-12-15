Kansas City police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl Saturday.
Police said Jade Grayson was last seen around 1:30 p.m. near NW 78th Terrace and NW Milrey Drive.
Jade was wearing a black hoodie and black sweat pants, according to police.
Police said her family is concerned for her welfare.
She is described as standing 5 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information are asked to call the Kansas City Missouri Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
