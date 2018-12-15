Kansas City police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl Saturday.

Police said Jade Grayson was last seen around 1:30 p.m. near NW 78th Terrace and NW Milrey Drive.

Jade was wearing a black hoodie and black sweat pants, according to police.

Police said her family is concerned for her welfare.

She is described as standing 5 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Kansas City Missouri Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

MISSING/ENDANGERED PERSON

JADE GRAYSON 5ft tall 150 lbs, Black hair, Brown eyes. Jade is a 15 year old female who was last seen on 12-15-2018 at 0130 hours near NW 78th Terrace & NW Milrey Drive. pic.twitter.com/o7g0wf1FzC — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) December 15, 2018

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

Click on the boxes below for our FOX 4 You Matter reports and other helpful phone numbers and resources.