KC Water Department taking steps to stop major flooding on SW Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As construction wraps up at the Turkey Creek Wastewater Pump Station, the KC Water Department said they have an idea of what caused Southwest Boulevard to flood in early October. Now, they are taking steps to make sure a similar flood does not happen again.

A spokesperson for the Water Department said the gate allowing water in and out of the pumping station was closed. When construction wraps up, officials said the gate will automatically open when the water hits a certain level.

By the time the water receded, many businesses along the Boulevard were left with extensive damage. The city said they helped pay about $125,000 in claims related to the October floods.

The Mixing Bowl Noshery was one of the businesses along the Boulevard that received help.

"If the city had not stepped in, there was so much water damage to our floor, Greg Peterman with the Mixing Bowl Noshery said. "We would have just had holes in our floor. That might have been the end in saying, we can't afford to do this."

The city helped replace their flooring, put in a new countertop bar and even pay their employees for the ten days they were without work. "They replaced all of the baseboard, the casing on doors and they went three feet up on all sheet rock and replaced all that, all the way around the building," said Greg Peterman.

The owner of Terrace Packaging said the city offered to help pay for some of their repairs as well, after his business flooded with more than three feet of water.