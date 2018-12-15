Joe’s Forecast: Not bad at all today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A decent weekend on tap for the area...next rain chance showing up for the middle of the week

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page