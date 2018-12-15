Overland Park house fire displaces three

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Three adults are staying with family Saturday night after their home in Overland Park suffered significant smoke damage following a fire in the basement.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 9400 block of West 82nd Terrace.

Crews first on the scene reported smoking showing form the split level, single family home, with everyone safely out of the structure.

Fire crews entered through a basement window where they then extinguished the fire after almost an hour.

No injuries were reported.

The fire damage was contained to the basement area but the entire home suffered significant smoke damage.

The three adults who were displaced by the fire are staying with family, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

The estimated amount of damage is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.