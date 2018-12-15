Serious injuries after shooting at 17th and Central in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are on the scene following a shooting Saturday afternoon.

The shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. near 17th and Central.

Police tell FOX4 one victim has serious injuries but they do not appear life threatening at this time.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said witnesses have given suspect information.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Zeigler tweeted the suspect vehicle is a red Chevy car and the suspect is believed to be a heavy set, Hispanic, bald male.

The shooting is believed to be gang related.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

FOX4 will continue to update as new information becomes available.

