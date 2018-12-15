Suspect shot after shooting at authorities in north-central Kansas

SMITH CENTER, Kan. — A suspect who fired shots at Kansas Highway Patrol troopers has been life-flighted to the hospital after they were shot by troopers in north-central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said just after 10:30 a.m., troopers were called to help in northwest Smith County with locating a juvenile shooting suspect near Smith Center, Kan. Authorities said the suspect left the area on horseback.

Ground units and a KHP aircraft began a search. The suspect was then located in a wooded area. KHP said attempts to negotiate a peaceful surrender went on for nearly four hours. At some point, the suspect became separated from their horse and began firing shots at the troopers. Troopers returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital where they were then taken by Air Med to a hospital in Kearney, Nebraska. The suspect has not been identified.

No troopers at the scene were injured.

KHP said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called and will take over the investigation.