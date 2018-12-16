Family wants answers after Independence man shot and killed during security guard shift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro family is looking for answers after an Independence man was shot and killed early Sunday morning working as a security guard.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 5:30 Sunday morning and found 20-year-old Lee McNowelly dead in his car in the parking lot at 87th and Elmwood. He was working his job as a security guard when he died.

McNowlley's family said he was kind, honest and caring. He had a unique sense of style and when he loved you, he loved you with everything.

"They didn't have to do that to him," Lorrie McNowelly, Lee McNowelly's wife said. "He would have given them anything they wanted. He would have done anything to just make it home."

McNowelly was a half hour away from finishing his 12 hour overnight shift as a security guard Sunday morning. His wife said he worked for Titan Protection and Consulting. He was assigned to different locations, and she doesn't know if he worked at the Elmwood before.

"My husband was an incredibly caring husband," Lorrie McNowelly said. "He did everything for me."

McNowelly and his wife Lorrie were high school sweethearts. They married two years to the day after they met at Raytown High School.

"We just knew that we were it for each other," McNowelly said.

They would have celebrated their third anniversary Feb. 28. The couple wanted start their own little family soon.

"To wake up and to not have that is like the hardest thing," McNowelly said. "And knowing that tomorrow I`m gonna wake up and he`s not gonna be there. He was just an amazing husband. I don`t know what I'm gonna do without him."

With tears, comes confusion, and a demand for answers.

"We just want closure," Joe Mount, Lee McNowelle's uncle said. "Why you took my nephew, my sister's son, my niece`s husband. Why did you take that young man's life?"

Closure and healing are all McNowelly's family can ask for as they remember the kind, loving young man.

"Now we are trying to repair ourselves but we can`t because we all will have a hole left because someone took our Lee for no reason," Christina Nowell, Lee McNowelly's mother said. "Lee did not deserve this. He was a good man. He didn't even have a chance to live his life."

The address where McNowelly was found dead matched the address of Sodecia Automotive. The company told FOX4 they had no comment.

If you know anything about McNowelly's death, call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can stay anonymous.

39.099727 -94.578567