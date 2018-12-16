KBI releases more details after 15-year-old attempted murder suspect shot in north-central Kansas

SMITH CENTER, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation have released more details after a 15-year-old attempted murder suspect was injured after shooting at law enforcement in north-central Kansas.

Just after 10:20 a.m. Saturday, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call and responded to a home in Smith Center, Kan.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a 66-year-old woman who reported being restrained, beaten and strangled. She was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

The 15-year-old male suspect, left the area on horseback. He was located later by Kansas Highway Patrol troopers and was armed with a firearm. KBI said the deputies and KHP troopers spent a few hours trying to apprehend the suspect.

Just before 2 p.m. the suspect fire at two troopers. The troopers returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect was treated at the scene where he was then taken to an area hospital and was later flown by air ambulance to a Kearney, Nebraska hospital where he underwent surgery. His condition is currently unknown at this time.

KBI said the identity of the suspect will be withheld because he is a juvenile.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

