Family of woman missing since Wednesday concerned for her well being

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City, Missouri police are looking for a missing 21-year-old woman who has been missing since Wednesday. Police said her family is concerned for her well being.

Police said Aubryn Rushing was last seen at 9 p.m. on Dec. 12, near the 7700 block of NE 55th Street in Kansas City. She was driving her blue 2009 Ford Fusion with the Missouri license SR3-K1J. The vehicle is reported to have heavy rear end damage.

Police said Aubryn stands 5'9" and weighs 135 pounds.

If located, please call the Kansas City, Missouri Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.