KCK teen shot and killed, found at crash scene

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in the 2600 block of North 52nd Street.

KCK officers responded to the area around 2:46am on the report of an injury accident and located a crashed vehicle that had been occupied by five teens. Shortly after arriving, officers determined a shooting had occurred and located a black male, believed to be in his mid-teens, deceased. They also found a female who had been shot and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The remaining three teens were treated for minor injuries.

Investigating officers determined that the vehicle was near 52nd Street and Georgia Avenue when the shooting began and traveled south on 52nd Street where it crashed.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and encourage anyone with information to contact the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.