Neighbors concerned after teen found shot to death at KCK crash scene

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A shooting in Kansas City, Kansas lead to a car crash, and ultimately, a teenager being killed.

It happened around 2:45 Sunday morning at 52nd and Georgia; that’s near Parallel Pakway and 59th in KCK.

KCK police said five teens were in a car when someone shot at the vehicle. That vehicle then crashed almost a football field away, in a wooded area by a home.

Neighbors tell FOX4 they didn’t see it unfold, but they heard it.

“We heard a lot of gunshots, my husband and I,” one woman said who wished to remain anonymous. Nine gunshots, she specified.

One of those bullets pierced the window of the van parked in their driveway. It also pierced their sense of security.

“Yes, I have a bit of fear,” the woman said.

Down the street, the Andios family felt the same. Siria, a mother of a 9-month-old, called 911.

“We opened the door,” she said, “and we just heard someone, a girl screaming, like desperately crying.”

Between the two homes sits one tree, stripped of its bark. It marks the spot where the vehicle with five teenagers crashed.

Police haven’t provided many details, other than to say the teen driving the car died. Another teen, a passenger, was injured.

“I feel bad for the family, Siria Andios said. “Because they’re teenagers, right? Especially now that Christmas is coming up.“

Which has residents wondering what will happen next and to whom.

“Now I’m concerned,” Andios said. “Because we like the area, the neighborhood. It’s all calm, we know each other and stuff. And when something like this happens, you wonder ‘Am I safe now? Can it happen again?’”