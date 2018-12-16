× One killed in early morning crash, young child and infant in vehicle

Kansas City, MO. — KCPD Officers responded to a deadly vehicle crash Sunday morning shortly after 5 a.m. in the area of Hidden Lakes Drive and North Hickory Street.

According to police, a grey Toyota Camry traveling west on Hidden Lakes Drive struck a bridge. It is currently unknown why the vehicle left the roadway.

There were three occupants in the vehicle. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 5-year-old, who was not secured in a car seat or booster seat, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. A 5-week-old infant was also in the vehicle but was secure and unharmed in the crash.