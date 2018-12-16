“Roma” and “The Favourite” tie for Kansas City Film Critics’ Circle Award for Best Film of 2018

Posted 5:34 pm, December 16, 2018, by
Kansas City, MO – For the first time since 1992 and the fourth time in the 53-year history of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle’s James Loutzenhiser Awards, there was a tie for Best Film. Roma and The Favourite took home three awards each, including the top prize. Roma also won Best Foreign Film and helmer Alfonso Cuarón collected the Robert Altman Award for Best Director. The Favourite‘s Olivia Colman won Best Actress and the script from Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara won Best Original Screenplay as well.
The Kansas City Film Critics Circle is the second oldest professional film critics organization in the United States. Since the first vote in 1966, this is only the fourth tie in the top category. Previous ties were 1992 (The Player, Unforgiven), 1986 (The Mission, Salvador) and 1970 (Patton, Five Easy Pieces).

Link: https://kcfcc.org/2018/12/16/roma-and-the-favourite-tie-for-kansas-city-film-critics-best-film/

The full list of winners for the 53rd James Loutzenhiser Awards are below:

BEST FILM (tie): Roma and The Favourite

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Runner Up: Paul Schrader, First Reformed

BEST ACTOR: (tie) Christian Bale, Vice and Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

BEST ACTRESS: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Runner Up: Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Runner Up: Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Amy Adams, Vice
Runner Up: Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: The Favourite
Runner Up: Eighth Grade

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: BlacKkKlansman
Runner Up: Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Runners Up (tie): Isle of Dogs, Incredibles

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: Roma
Runner Up: Cold War

BEST DOCUMENTARY: Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Runner up: Free Solo

VINCE KOEHLER AWARD FOR BEST SCIENCE FICTION, FANTASY or HORROR FILM: A Quiet Place
Runner up: Sorry to Bother You

TOM POE AWARD FOR BEST LGBT FILM: Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Runner up: Love, Simon