× “Roma” and “The Favourite” tie for Kansas City Film Critics’ Circle Award for Best Film of 2018

Kansas City, MO – For the first time since 1992 and the fourth time in the 53-year history of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle’s James Loutzenhiser Awards, there was a tie for Best Film. Roma and The Favourite took home three awards each, including the top prize. Roma also won Best Foreign Film and helmer Alfonso Cuarón collected the Robert Altman Award for Best Director. The Favourite‘s Olivia Colman won Best Actress and the script from Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara won Best Original Screenplay as well.

The Kansas City Film Critics Circle is the second oldest professional film critics organization in the United States. Since the first vote in 1966, this is only the fourth tie in the top category. Previous ties were 1992 (The Player, Unforgiven), 1986 (The Mission, Salvador) and 1970 (Patton, Five Easy Pieces).