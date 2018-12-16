“Roma” and “The Favourite” tie for Kansas City Film Critics’ Circle Award for Best Film of 2018
Link: https://kcfcc.org/2018/12/16/roma-and-the-favourite-tie-for-kansas-city-film-critics-best-film/
The full list of winners for the 53rd James Loutzenhiser Awards are below:
BEST FILM (tie): Roma and The Favourite
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Runner Up: Paul Schrader, First Reformed
BEST ACTOR: (tie) Christian Bale, Vice and Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
BEST ACTRESS: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Runner Up: Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Runner Up: Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Amy Adams, Vice
Runner Up: Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: The Favourite
Runner Up: Eighth Grade
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: BlacKkKlansman
Runner Up: Can You Ever Forgive Me?
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Runners Up (tie): Isle of Dogs, Incredibles
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: Roma
Runner Up: Cold War
BEST DOCUMENTARY: Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Runner up: Free Solo
VINCE KOEHLER AWARD FOR BEST SCIENCE FICTION, FANTASY or HORROR FILM: A Quiet Place
Runner up: Sorry to Bother You
TOM POE AWARD FOR BEST LGBT FILM: Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Runner up: Love, Simon