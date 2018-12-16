Security guard shot and killed overnight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after an Independence man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

KCPD said around 5:30 a.m. officers responded to the area of 87th and Elmwood in regards to an ambulance call.

When officers arrived on scene they found a black Nissan parked in the parking lot of a business. A man was located inside the vehicle deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Lee McNowell. Police said he was working the overnight shift as a security guard at the location when he was shot and killed in his vehicle.

The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time. No suspect description has been released.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816.474.8477.