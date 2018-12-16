The 6th annual Lighting of the Joe

Posted 9:38 am, December 16, 2018, by

Yes once again...another year...another lighting...this time there was an homage to the man who hopefully will bring us a Super Bowl this year. Ladies and gentleman...boys and girls...the Lighting of the Joe. Laugh with me...laugh at me...Merry Christmas!

