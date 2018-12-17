× 21-year-old from Independence killed in crash Saturday in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — One person died and two were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County Saturday.

It happened at 10:30 a.m. at MO-2 and Highway K.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol online crash report, 21-year-old Colton W. Parker was traveling south on Route K and ran a stop sign. When he ran the stop sign, a 60-year-old man heading west on MO-2 hit him on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The impact pushed Parker’s car off the south side of MO-2, into a ditch, a guy-wire, telephone box and a fence before finally stopping. Parker was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. Another male in the vehicle with Parker was life flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital. That passenger, whose age was unknown, is named Logan Parker.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe that hit Parker’s Ford Focus was taken to Cass County Region Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.