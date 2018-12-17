Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller likely to play against Seattle after hand surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller had surgery last week, but it looks like he could be back on the field as soon as this Sunday.

Head Coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday that Fuller is doing well following a successful surgery on his thumb Friday.

“This is a short-term thing. There is a good chance he has an opportunity to play in the game coming up here,” Reid said Monday.

Fuller injured his hand in the Dec. 9 game against the Ravens and then played in Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with the injury.

Fuller had an interception in the end zone and an early pass break-up in the end zone against the Chargers. But officials also called a crucial pass interference penalty on him with 13 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter in the Thursday night loss.

Reid also provided injury updates for several other players Monday, including running back Spencer Ware, wide receiver Sammy Watkins and offensive lineman Cam Erving.

Ware is considered day-to-day after injuring his hamstring. Reid also considered Watkins and Erving day-to-day.

“Sammy is continuing to make progress in the right direction,” he said. “I can’t tell you exactly what his status is. It’s a day-to-day deal. Same thing with Cam, but Cam is making good progress, so I’m feeling pretty good.”

And despite being ahead of his recovery schedule, Reid said offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif isn’t ready yet.

Eric Berry returned last Thursday for the first time this season. He played throughout the first half but sat out for the second half. Reid said Berry’s playing time will increase from week to week.

“He’ll continue to increase time, and we’ll see how that disperses out there and what the plan will be for this coming week,” Reid said. “The positive was that he came out feeling good. He was sore — he hadn’t played in a long time.”

The Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers are tied atop the AFC West, but the Chiefs can still win the division and get home field throughout the playoffs with wins against the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders to close out the regular season.