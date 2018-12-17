Company releases statement after security guard shot and killed during shift

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Titan Protection & Consulting have released a statement Monday after one of their security officer’s was shot and killed during their shift early Sunday morning.

In the statement the company said they are heart broken by the tragic loss of such a young and talented man, husband and officer.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends, as well as his fellow brothers and sisters here at Titan. At this time, we have no further information beyond what has been reported by the authorities. We are hopeful that the responsible suspect(s) will be brought to justice quickly, and we are supporting the family in any way that we can.”

Kansas City officers responded to a 911 call around 5:30 Sunday morning and found 20-year-old Lee McNowelly dead in his car in the parking lot at 87th and Elmwood.

McNowelly was a half hour away from finishing his 12 hour overnight shift as a security guard for Titan Protection and Consulting.

The address where McNowelly was found dead matched the address of Sodecia Automotive. The company told FOX4 they had no comment.

The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time. No suspect description has been released.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816.474.8477.