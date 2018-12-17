Crowley Furniture & Mattress, Sleepyhead Beds combine to provide mattress sets for metro kids in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In collaboration with Sleepyhead Beds, Crowley Furniture & Mattress is donating 60 new mattress sets at Sleepyhead’s facility on Monday.

The donation represents $12,000 worth of mattress, which are going to Kansas City area children in need. In 2010, Sleepyhead Beds Founder Monica Starr identified this significant need, and the organization has distributed over 16,000 mattresses since.

“Our family has been selling mattresses since 1954 and we continue to be firm believers that quality sleep is key for quality of life,” said Greg Crowley of Crowley Furniture & Mattress. “We’re proud to partner with Sleepyhead Beds to help children in need throughout our community get a better night’s sleep and live happier, healthier lives.”

Community support drives Sleepyhead Beds operations, click on this link to learn how you can help. For more information about Crowley Furniture & Mattress community efforts, click on this link.