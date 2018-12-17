Indecent exposure call ends with two KCK officers injured and suspect dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Two Kansas City, Kansas officers were hurt late Sunday responding to an indecent exposure call that ended with one of the officers shooting and killing the suspect.

It happened around 11 p.m. near North 18th Street and Orville Avenue. That intersection was shut down until just before 7 a.m. Monday.

According to police, responding officers found the suspect and began talking with them. During that conversation there was a struggle between one of the officers and the suspect. The suspect grabbed the officer's gun and shot him in the hand.

Shortly after that the second officer pulled his gun and shot and killed the suspect. Authorities have not yet released the suspect's identity.

Both officers who were injured are expected to recover.