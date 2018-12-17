License permanently revoked for KC security company after illegal operations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Force One Security license to do business in Kansas City has been permanently revoked after an appeal was denied Monday.

Force One Attorney Susan Dill was at the board of police commissioners meeting. FOX4 reached out to Dill for a statement but she had no comment.

The company’s license was revoked Sept. 21 after the KCPD Private Licensing Unit sent a letter stating numerous serious concerns, including a fatal shooting outside of Yum Yum Bar and Grill in June.

Two Force One Security guards are charged with murder, and a third employee is facing charges for hiding one of their guns.

Since the incident, the Licensing Unit said officers continued to fail safety testing at the pistol range.

FOX4 Problem Solvers identified employees who say they were made to carry a gun on duty even though they were not licensed.

Nathan Garrett, president of the KC Board of Police Commissioners, said he's seriously concerned about private security officer licensing in KCMO.

On Sept. 18, Garrett appointed a task force to look in to all private security companies operating in Kansas City as well as the licensing and discipline procedures. Force One's license was yanked four days later.

As a result of the incidents, Force One was place on a 5 year probation and fined $5,000.

FOX4 has reached out to Force One Security owner Lamont Semien multiple times to get his side of the story but he has declined even threatening legal action and asking FOX4 not to contact him again.