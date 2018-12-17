Longtime Plaza restaurant Tomfooleries relocating to downtown under new name

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More changes are coming to the Country Club Plaza as longtime restaurant and bar Tomfooleries is moving downtown.

A manager at the restaurant tells FOX4 their last day at the Plaza location will be Dec. 29. The popular restaurant will re-open around Feb. 1 at 10th and Broadway, in the space currently occupied by The Garmet House.

When Tomfooleries moves to its new location, the restaurant will re-brand under a different name.

Tomfooleries has been a Plaza staple since opening there in 1992. It’s unclear if a new restaurant will occupy the space at 612 W. 47th Street after Tomfooleries relocates.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as more information is confirmed.