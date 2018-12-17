Man taken to hospital after fire SilverWood Apartment Complex has died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION, Kan. -- One person is dead after a fire at SilverWood Apartment Complex in Mission, Kansas Sunday.

The fire sparked around 6:30 p.m.

Several emergency crews rushed to the scene. Two units from the Johnson County Consolidated Fire District were assigned to enter the building. One was tasked with locating the fire, and the other was tasked with searching for victims.

One victim was found within minutes and immediately removed from the building. Firefighters say the patient was in cardiac arrest, and crews on scene immediately started CPR.

The victim regained a pulse and was transported to the burn center at Kansas University Medical Center, but unfortunately died overnight. Authorities have not yet released their identity.