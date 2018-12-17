Merry in the Morning recipe: Grandma Doris’ butterfly rolls from Matt Stewart

Grandma Doris’ Butterfly Rolls

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

3 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp salt

1/2 cup shortening

1/2 cup milk

1 egg

2 Tbps butter

1/3 cup sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

Pre-heat oven to 425

Directions:

1) Sift together dry ingredients and cut in shortening

2) Add milk and egg and mix with wood spoon

3) Cover table in flour and pat out dough, folding it in half and re-patting it seven times

4) Roll out dough into large rectangle and spread softened butter on it

5) Sprinkle on sugar and cinnamon mixture

6) Roll up dough like jelly roll. Use sharp knife to cut off rolls, cutting every other one all the way through.

7) Spread rolls on greased baking sheet for butterfly effect

8) Bake at 425-degrees for 13-15 minutes

Frosting:

3 cups powdered sugar

3 Tbsp butter (softened)

1/2 tsp vanilla

Splash of milk

Directions:

1) Beat ingredients together

2) Pour over warm rolls

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.