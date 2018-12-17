Northland couple disappointed after catching mailman tossing package onto porch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- From California to Oklahoma to Colorado, we've all seen the videos of mail carriers throwing homeowners' holiday packages onto their front porches.

This time it happened to a metro couple, and they're not happy about it.

"There's just no excuse for it," Northland resident Shari Erickson said.

Last Friday, Erickson and her husband weren't home when their Ring doorbell security system caught the mailman on video doing something Santa would definitely call naughty, not nice. See the security footage in the video player above.

"I think it was more a little bit alarmed, a little bit shocked than anything," Erickson said.

She said the carrier got out of his delivery truck, walked up to her house and then just casually tossed her package onto her front porch.

"Thankfully there wasn't anything fragile inside, but that's besides the point," Erickson said. "We pay postage and pay shipping costs, and we would assume that the post office would treat each our pieces of mail with dignity and respect. To see that, it makes you question what happens once those packages leave your house."

In the surveillance video, the carrier appears to be frustrated. He can be heard complaining about having to cover a co-worker's shift.

"They know that this is their busy time of year, and they probably just need to make sure they're staffed," Chris Erickson said.

On Monday afternoon, a United States Postal Service spokesperson sent FOX4 a statement. It came on the day carriers were expected to deliver a record 20 million holiday packages.

"Despite this huge volume, every single package is important, and we will reemphasize proper package handling to our employees. As always, consumers with delivery questions or concerns can call 1-800-ASK-USPS," USPS spokesperson Stacy Hopwood said.