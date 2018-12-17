Pappardelle Italian holiday dinner from Cupini’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

• Pappardelle (16 oz)

• Olive Oil (2oz)

• Prosciutto (4oz diced)

• Onion (1/2 diced)

• Garlic (3 cloves chopped)

• Red Bell Pepper (1 sliced Julienne)

• Yellow Bell Pepper (1 sliced Julienne)

• Butter (1 oz)

• Black Pepper (1/2 teaspoon)

• Cream (8 oz)

• Lobster Stock (4 oz)

• Crushed Tomato (2 oz)

• Basil (6 leaves chopped)

• Shrimp (12 large pre-cooked)

• Crab Meat (6 oz)

• Parsley (chopped to taste)

• Romano Cheese (sprinkled / optional)

Directions:

• Begin by putting 1 gallon of water in a pot and bring to boil with a touch of salt in the water.

Sauce:

• In skillet add olive oil and prosciutto and sauté for 3-4 minutes on medium heat

• Add onion and garlic and stir

• Add the bell peppers and sauté on medium until soft

• Add butter, cream and black pepper and bring to a boil

• Add lobster stock and crushed tomatoes with basil and stir

• Add shrimp and chopped crab meat

• Reduce to low heat

• At this point take the pappardelle and put in boiling water and cook for approx 3-4 minutes. Remove pasta from water with tongs and add

directly to sauce and toss. Sprinkle with parsley and romano cheese

