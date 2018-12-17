Pappardelle Italian holiday dinner from Cupini’s

Ingredients:
• Pappardelle (16 oz)
• Olive Oil (2oz)
• Prosciutto (4oz diced)
• Onion (1/2 diced)
• Garlic (3 cloves chopped)
• Red Bell Pepper (1 sliced Julienne)
• Yellow Bell Pepper (1 sliced Julienne)
• Butter (1 oz)
• Black Pepper (1/2 teaspoon)
• Cream (8 oz)
• Lobster Stock (4 oz)
• Crushed Tomato (2 oz)
• Basil (6 leaves chopped)
• Shrimp (12 large pre-cooked)
• Crab Meat (6 oz)
• Parsley (chopped to taste)
• Romano Cheese (sprinkled / optional)
Directions:
• Begin by putting 1 gallon of water in a pot and bring to boil with a touch of salt in the water.
Sauce:
• In skillet add olive oil and prosciutto and sauté for 3-4 minutes on medium heat
• Add onion and garlic and stir
• Add the bell peppers and sauté on medium until soft
• Add butter, cream and black pepper and bring to a boil
• Add lobster stock and crushed tomatoes with basil and stir
• Add shrimp and chopped crab meat
• Reduce to low heat
• At this point take the pappardelle and put in boiling water and cook for approx 3-4 minutes. Remove pasta from water with tongs and add
directly to sauce and toss. Sprinkle with parsley and romano cheese
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.