Perfectly timed surprise brings relief to volunteers at Independence animal shelter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The old saying goes, “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks” but in this Pay-it-Forward, a local shelter is finding senior dogs new forever homes.

Kim Shelton rescued her dog, Lucky, from Animals Best Friends in Independence, but she told FOX4 she’s really the lucky one so she decided to nominate them for FOX4's Pay-it-Forward Award and $400.

"They are the most caring loving wonderful volunteers, I am thrilled," Shelton told FOX4.

Shelton presented the award to Myrna Gover who said it came at the perfect time to help them pay for veterinarian bills for the animals they take in.

