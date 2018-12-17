Police identify Kansas City woman killed in weekend crash with infant and young child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police have now released the name of the woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash shortly after 5 a.m. The driver of a grey Toyota Camry was traveling west on Hidden Lake Drive when for unknown reasons they left the roadway and struck a bridge.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Shontel Byers, of Kansas City, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.

A 5-year-old was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and was reported to have not been in a car seat or booster seat. A 5-week-old infant did not appear to be injured and had been secured in a car seat.

39.099727 -94.578567