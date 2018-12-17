Police identify suspect killed after shooting, injuring KCK officers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police have identified the suspect who was killed after shooting an injuring two officers.

Police said 46-year-old Richard L. Johnson was able to take an officer’s weapon and fire a shot before being shot and killed by another officer.

This all stemmed from an indecent exposure call just after 11 p.m. Sunday near North 18th Street and Orville Avenue.

Arriving officers made contact with Johnson at his apartment. Police said during the interaction a struggle ensured and that is when he was able to take the officer’s weapon.

The two officers were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said only one officer was shot with injuries believed to be non-life threatening. KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the other officer had powder burns to his face. Both officers are expected to recover.

The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, who is asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).

