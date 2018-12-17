Police looking for 2 suspects in armed robbery at Lenexa hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- Lenexa police are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery at a hotel late last week.

Police said just after 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, officers responded to a hotel at 15151 W. 101st Terrace on an armed robbery call.

The clerk at the hotel desk reported that shortly before 1 a.m., two suspects entered the lobby wearing masks, bandannas and armed with handguns. (See surveillance video above) The suspects demanded money from the clerk as one jumped the counter and pulled out the cash drawer. After emptying the cash drawer, the suspects left the scene.

Police said the suspects were wearing light or gray sweatpants, hooded shirts and dark jackets. Both suspects were wearing gloves as well as white bandannas over their faces. One suspect was wearing a ROCAWEAR jacket with a logo on the back.

Anyone with information about these suspects or this crime is asked to call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8120 or the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.