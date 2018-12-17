Shooting at popular JoCo. park sends three people to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRIAM, Kan. -- Gunfire caused a disturbance a popular Johnson County Park Sunday night.

Police said around 7:45 p.m. someone opened fire and shot three people at Antioch Park, which is near 67th and Antioch Road.

Those three people went to the hospital to be treated. They are all expected to recover.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting and said they are not looking for a suspect at this time. They also added that people living in the area do not need to be concerned about anyone on the loose.