Suspect taken into custody for gang related shooting at 17th & Central in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A suspect in a shooting that left one person with serious injuries this past weekend has been taken into custody.

Kansas City, Kansas police responded to the shooting just before 4 p.m. near 17th and Central Saturday afternoon.

One victim was reported to have serious but non-life threatening injuries.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler reported Monday evening that officers located the suspect’s red Chevy car at I-635 and Parallel. The suspect, who has not been identified at this time, was in the car along with a handgun.

Zeigler tells FOX4 the suspect was taken into police custody without incident.

The shooting is believed to be gang related.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.