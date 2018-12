KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Scott will perform at Sprint Center in early 2019.

The rapper announced a second leg of his ASTROWORLD tour Monday on Twitter. Scott is slated to perform in Kansas City on Feb. 17, with a stop in St. Louis the following night.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Thursday morning.

WE BACK ON ROAD !! ASTROWORLD TOUR LEG 2 ON SALE THIS THURSDAY 10AM LOCAL TIME

AMEX PRESALE TOMORROW

— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 17, 2018