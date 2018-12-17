Woman pleads guilty to killing daughter, trying to kill son by driving car into Kansas River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 26-year-old Missouri woman accused of driving her car into the Kansas River pleaded guilty in her daughter's drowning on Monday.

A Douglas County courts spokeswoman tells FOX4 that Scharron Dingledine, of Columbia, pleaded guilty Monday to an amended first-degree murder charge and attempted first-degree murder.

More details are expected in a forthcoming news release.

Dingledine was accused of driving into the river near downtown Lawrence on Aug. 3 in an effort to kill her children and herself.

Rescuers pulled Dingledine and her 1-year-old son from the water soon but were not able to save her 5-year-old daughter, Amiyah Bradley. The child's body was recovered from the river the next day.

Dingledine was found competent in August to stand trial. This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.