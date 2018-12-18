62-year-old fighting for his life after being hit by car in KC, a block away from work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's just days before Christmas, and hearts are heavy at the Heartland Center for Behavioral Change in Kansas City. Employees are missing one special guy.

"He could reach people when others could not reach them, and he's just a valued employee," said Carolyn Ross, president and CEO at Heartland.

"He's always been that kind of person who will step into a situation when a person has significant needs, and he would try to assist them," said Kyle Mead, the vice-president of behavioral services at Heartland.

Edwin Templeton is the guy they're bragging about.

For almost a decade now, Templeton has worked as an outreach specialist at the nonprofit agency that provides treatment, counseling and other services to approximately 1,200 clients a day. Templeton enjoys helping the men and women turn their lives around.

"He has a passion for life and a passion for recovery," Mead said.

"I would not imagine how many peoples' lives he's touched," Ross said.

Now, just days before Christmas, Templeton's coworkers can't believe what's happened to him.

Police say shortly after 6 a.m. Monday, Templeton got off a bus, walked across Truman Road near Campbell Street, headed to work when he was hit by a car. Paramedics rushed the 62-year-old father of two to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Right now, he's still fighting for his life.

"We've not tried to invade too much on his family's space. I know they have some tough decisions to make. He was hurt very severely," Ross said.

And that's why Templeton's bosses and co-workers are now praying Edwin gets a Christmas miracle.

"The ultimate dream would be great if he could come back from this, but it's going to be a very difficult road. We're all wishing for the best," Ross said.