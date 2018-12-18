Grandview man sentenced for string of metro armed robberies that left suspect dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— A Grandview man has been sentenced to prison for a series of armed robberies that ended when another suspect was shot and killed by police.

Deonte Collins-Abbott was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison without parole on Tuesday. The 23-year-old pleaded guilty in June to robbery and firearms charges.

Collins-Abbott admitted to eight armed robberies in early 2016, but federal investigators believe he was involved in at least 27. The crimes occurred at businesses in KCMO, KCK, Blue Springs, Independence, North Kansas City and Raytown.

Collins-Abbott and two other men robbed a Blue Springs Walgreens in March 2016. Authorities say Jermon Seals of Shawnee was shot and killed by officers after he pointed gun at them.

Three other men also charged in the robberies — Demetrius Nelson, 25; Parrise K. Black, 26; and Frank A. Garner, Jr., 24 — have also pleaded guilty and are waiting to be sentenced.

